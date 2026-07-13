Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Andrew Berggren's avatar
Andrew Berggren
5h

"Amazing". One of the top 5 most overused words in the English language.

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Marilyn's avatar
Marilyn
3h

I was heavily pressured to get an ICD three months after heart failure diagnosis. I refused. Doctors do not thoroughly explain the very real risks of ICD's and scare patients about the possibility of sudden death. Two years later, my ejection fraction was in the 40's. 10 years later my condition is stable. Implantation of an ICD is a serious medical intervention that may help some people. Doctors need to be sure that an ICD will be of benefit to the patient and thoroughly explain the risks so that the patient can make an informed decision.

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