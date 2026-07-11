As a newly minted doctor fresh from postgraduate training in the United Kingdom, I returned home to Trinidad and Tobago brimming with confidence. I was brash, full of textbook knowledge, and ready to tackle any medical challenge that came my way. Little did I know that one of my most memorable patients would teach me more about humility and the essence of patient care than any textbook ever could.

I met Mrs. S, a 99-year-old woman with a history of an irregular heartbeat, under dire circumstances. She was an Indian indentured immigrant who had spent most of her life toiling in the cane fields. Despite her age and frailty, there was a steely determination in her eyes.

She had developed an arterial clot in her leg but flatly refused hospitalization or surgery. “I’m too old for that,” she said firmly, her voice a mix of resignation and resolve. My initial reaction was one of frustration. I saw a clear medical solution to her problem, but she was unwilling to take it.

Her home was next to my office. Over the next few days, I focused on managing her pain and tried to convince her to be admitted. Despite my best efforts, she remained resolute. Her leg, deprived of proper blood flow, began to turn black and necrotic.

Her living conditions were humble, a stark contrast to the sterile, high-tech environment of my office. As I entered, the familiar scent of mangoes filled the air, mingling oddly with the sharp odour of gangrene.

Mrs. S lay on a simple bed, her leg now a mottled, lifeless mass. Despite her condition, she greeted me with a weak smile. “Doctor, you came,” she whispered, her voice barely audible over the hum of a nearby fan. I sat by her side. We talked. Not about her medical condition, but about her life, her struggles, and her memories. She told me stories of her youth and the back-breaking work in the cane fields. Her husband was an excellent man but died at the age of 50 from a heart attack. Her only daughter was battling cancer at hospital.

As I was about to leave, she reached under her pillow and pulled out a small, worn purse. “I want to pay you,” she insisted, her hands trembling as she counted out a few crumpled bills. I protested, telling her it was unnecessary, but she was adamant. “You mad or what? You are my doctor!” It was a matter of pride and dignity for her.

As I stood to leave, she held my hand and whispered, “We finally have a good doctor here.” Those words hit me harder than any criticism or praise I had received during my training. In that moment, I understood the true essence of being a doctor. It wasn’t just about diagnosing and treating -- it was about listening, understanding, and connecting with patients.

Before I left, a neighbour handed me a basket of mangoes. “This is from her tree. She asked me to pick these for you, doctor,” she said, her eyes twinkling with gratitude.

Mrs. S passed away a few days later. Her death left a void, but her words and the lessons she imparted stayed with me. She taught me that medical knowledge, while important, is just one part of the equation. Compassion, empathy, and respect for a patient’s wishes are equally vital.

The village came together for her funeral, a solemn yet poignant ceremony held by the river. I attended, standing among her family and friends as they paid their respects. The air was thick with the scent of incense and the sound of prayers. Her body, wrapped in a simple white cloth, was placed on a traditional funeral pyre. As the flames began to consume the wood, casting flickering shadows, I felt a sense of closure. This was not just a farewell to a patient but to a teacher who had imparted invaluable lessons on the human spirit and the true art of healing.

Share

Dr. Joel David Teelucksingh is a Consultant in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Diabetes. He is a Lecturer in Adult Medicine at the University of the West Indies