Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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JohnM543's avatar
JohnM543
9h

From the original (which has since been removed in modern version). I wonder why....

"I will use those dietary regimens which will benefit my patients according to my greatest ability and judgment, and I will do no harm or injustice to them. Neither will I administer a poison to anybody when asked to do so, nor will I suggest such a course. Similarly I will not give to a woman a pessary to cause abortion. But I will keep pure and holy both my life and my art."

1) DO NO HARM ("Safe and Effective")

2) NO Injustice (This includes the out of control costs of medial "care")

3) DON'T Poison or Euthanize them!! (M.A.I.D. program in Canada anyone??)

4) DON'T cause Abortions (that would be killing small humans in the womb, a.k.a. "health care")

Yes doc, "The original oath, written between the fifth and third centuries BCE, is kind of amusing to read these days." It's the complete inverse of the medical-industrial complex operating in Western countries, which seem to venerate Death, rather than Life

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Deb Doud's avatar
Deb Doud
9h

I am old fashioned - still like the tried and true phrase “Do no harm”.

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