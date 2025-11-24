Sensible Medicine

John,

Like you my priors on revascularization for asymptomatic carotid stenosis have been extremely negative. I haven't referred such a patient for CEA or CAS for 15 years and I've written a lot about the risks of these procedures (https://open.substack.com/pub/theskepticalcardiologist/p/what-are-the-dangers-of-unnecessary?r=1f2oz2&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false)

TCTMD has a balanced discussion on this but with a headline that reads

"Long-Awaited CREST-2 Results Bolster Stents for Asymptomatic Carotid Stenosis"

The 3.2% absolute difference in the rate of the primary outcome favoring intervention, resulting in a number needed to treat of 31 is impressive, however (even if fragile)

and raises the possibility that stenting might be useful.

The interventionalists will seize on this to promote carotid stenting. The TCTMD articles quotes one as saying

“In the neurovascular and neurointerventional community, we are excited and welcome these results as this is a big paradigm shift in evidence-based treatment of patients with asymptomatic carotid disease,” SVIN President Thanh Nguyen, MD (Boston Medical Center, MA), commented to TCTMD."

ACP

Walter Bortz
There will be modest effect size(at most) in studies involving vascular issues where competing causes of disease are so prominent. They are isolating here the effect of intervening locally on a specific vascular territory when the macroscopic view tells you that the real issue is that the patient is generally at risk of any type of vascular insult. That is the power of focusing more on the medical intervention front where the goal is to intervene in a more comprehensive way.

