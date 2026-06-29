Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Laura Daly's avatar
Laura Daly
1d

Great article. Well written.

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Robert H Lopez-Santini's avatar
Robert H Lopez-Santini
1d

A sentence from pharmacology class to never forget : “ anti-arrhythmics can have a pro-arrhythmic effect “ . Wasn’t there a study on otherwise healthy medical students that surprisingly showed many to have asymptomatic arrhythmias that in patients we would’ve been treating ?

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