Steve Cheung
6m

I think this study is akin to STRONG-HF for heart failure. It is a laborious protocol that will have significant external validity challenges. But if it’s somehow something that the health system can provide (and the pt can stick to), there’s really no downside. In some regards it’s better than “strong hf”, since it’s just encouraging exercise and not a “rush to put 4 drugs on everybody”. This is nowhere near my field, and hence not something I would have much occasion to apply, but I “want” it to be correct.

I would note that a 2mL/kg/min improvement in MVO2 represents less than an increase of 1 MET (metabolic equivalent) which certainly does not portend going from NYHA class 3 to class 2 as suggested in the OP.

Also, the trial suggested an improvement of 25-30m for 6MWT (the threshold for meaningful clinical improvement for cardiopulmonary conditions is generally somewhere btw 25-50m). This would seem to be in that ballpark if the same metric applies in oncology. But I wouldn’t characterize that as being able to walk “1 or 2 more blocks”….at least not in the city I live in.

