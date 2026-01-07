Sensible Medicine

David Newman
Excellent summary, thank you. As I recently noted (https://researchtranslation.substack.com/p/lessons-from-the-new-flu-vaccine) hiding negative studies while spinning others is straight out of the Pharma playbook. It worked well with Paxlovid, a still-profitable drug that failed every test. Best to think of a single, spun study like this as proof of failure, and unpublished studies as smoking guns. Well done, Dr. Marine.

Joseph Marine, MD
Thank you. I believe that most people involved in healthcare and medical research are trying to do the right thing everyday. Sometimes our biases get in the way. We need a healthy and profitable pharma industry, but the mission of healthcare must always come first.

