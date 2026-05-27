Affirmative Action in Medical Education
On May 14, the Justice Department announced that its investigation found that Yale’s medical school discriminated on the basis of race in admissions. Here, we dip a toe into this prickly issue. As usual, 3 perspectives. 400 words each, on whether affirmative action still has a role in medical school admissions (and, maybe, whether it ever did or if you can even tell if it does).
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