Vinay, John, and I recently passed around a tweet we had seen. It reflected a lot of the conversations we were hearing right after the new cholesterol guidelines were published. We thought it would be a good topic to cover. This is a design we have used in the past and expect to be using a lot in the coming months. We present a statement or question, and then we each write < 400 words without seeing what the others wrote. Hope you enjoy, and please feel free to send more topics our way.

The Tweet