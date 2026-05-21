Aggressive Cholesterol Management
A Sensible Medicine Debate
Vinay, John, and I recently passed around a tweet we had seen. It reflected a lot of the conversations we were hearing right after the new cholesterol guidelines were published. We thought it would be a good topic to cover. This is a design we have used in the past and expect to be using a lot in the coming months. We present a statement or question, and then we each write < 400 words without seeing what the others wrote. Hope you enjoy, and please feel free to send more topics our way.
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The Tweet
I’m 36. I’m a physician. I take a statin—and ezetimibe—every day. No symptoms. No cardiac history. Just an honest read of the evidence. Here’s what I found—and why I stopped waiting for a reason to act.