Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Adam Cifu, MD's avatar
Adam Cifu, MD
1d

Thank you, Dr. Ruzieh. Excellent.

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Running Burning Man's avatar
Running Burning Man
1d

Disclaimer: I am not a Dr. and I did not stay at a Holiday Inn last night. However, I read quite a few Sensible Medicine articles, as well as other medical Substacks and sometimes even underlying studies. I don't have AF, but am fascinated by the condition, including why the LAA even exists ...

First, Dr Ruzieh: Wonderful article and your ability to write in terms that are easy to comprehend by mere mortals is greatly appreciated. Write more!

Second, Dr. Mandrola: Your note at the end is also really appreciated. It is a depressing reality that so much of what constitutes "the literature" is corrupted by publishing house bias. From a potential patient perspective for any medical intervention, it is just a tad unnerving.

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