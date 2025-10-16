Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene's avatar
Gene
4m

“Unfortunately, when algorithms and payers become gatekeepers, they sometimes replace judgment rather than inform it. This is not a failure of individual clinicians — it is a failure of culture. One we all own—and one we must collectively repair.”

My second comment is EVERY Hospital CEO in the country and Hospital Lawyer is responsible for this above narrative. Our fault as physicians is that we drink the kool-aid. It has ruined Emergency Medicine in this country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gene's avatar
Gene
7m

Cory great article.

In medical education, the very first test of whether a resident is ready for independent practice hinges on their ability to triage “Sick vs Not Sick.”

This statement is HUGE. Upon seeing the patient without one single lab or imaging study, the physician should know the answer to this question based on history-exam-clinical acumen. I don’t know anything about the case you referenced, but I do know this information to be true of every Emergency Medicine Physician practicing in this country.

“It is not the job of the patient to prove they are sick. It is my job to prove they are WELL.” This is my lesson to the residents I work with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture