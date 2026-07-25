Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Jean-Luc Szpakowski's avatar
Jean-Luc Szpakowski
11h

I'm totally with you on most of this. Except:

"If patients had skin in the game and had to use their own money, we would have a slew of third parties evaluating this evidence, skeptically and making prudent recommendations." So this should be a testable hypothesis, how would you design a study to test this? Because there will always be people selling snake oil, and there is a vast assymetry of information. Would prudent recommendations be followed? And you know how conflicted are many of those making these "prudent" recommendations.

In an analagous situation, how many people rely on guides such as consumer reports for their "skin in the game" consumer purchases?

In the real world, people go bankrupt dealing with their copay, let alone the whole amount, so they already do have some skin in the game.

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Patrcia McGettigan's avatar
Patrcia McGettigan
11h

So true - this piece speaks to 'sensible medicine', & indeed, illustrates the necessity for 'personalised' (for this patient at this time) medicine

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