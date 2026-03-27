Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Robert H Lopez-Santini's avatar
Robert H Lopez-Santini
2h

We are designed to rule out more often than rule in. And take care of the care gaps! Go to the ER with chest pain and you get CBC, CMP, Amylase, Hep C and HIV screens, lipids, TSH, cardiac enzymes and BNP, U/A, EKG, CXR and if you happen to cough even without a fever, because the pollen count is making your car green, add Flu, Covid and RSV tests ! If you have the chugurr disease from severe Bisquits poisoning, add the HgbA1c, even when the PCP did one in last 3 weeks because no one looks at prior chart data anymore. Is this condition making you sad and you get leg pain after a day at work? Don’t forget that depression and PAD screening ! Long are the days of cardiac asthma, JVD and hepato-jugular reflux. History is a channel on your TV. Just fix all the numbers with one prescription for each because , at the end, we all shall die in electrolyte balance. :)

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Peaches LeToure's avatar
Peaches LeToure
1h

My husband and I both went to the family medicine physician recently. We both had symptoms that we wanted addressed (one GI, one more generalized constitutional type symptoms). In neither case did we disrobe. In neither case did the doctor (not an NP and not a PA - an actual "real" doctor) touch us! In my case, she didn't even shake my hand or touch my shoulder as a gesture of empathy.

As luck would have it, I actually have a medical degree, so I do have a vague idea of what the standards of medical care are supposed to be. I make it a point to touch every single patient, every time I see them. Even if it is a pat on the shoulder or a handshake. I find it offensive that this doctor can't even do a physical exam on someone complaining of new onset abdominal pain and GI symptoms. She sure can order a stool sample and refer to a colorectal surgeon (not even a gastroenterologist!!).

There, now I sound like an old curmudgeon longing for the glory days of medicine.

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