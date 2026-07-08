Are SSRIs Good or Evil?
A 1st, 2nd, and 3rd opinion
The HHS Secretary has been critical of how many people take SSRIs for lengthy durations and how, for a subset, discontinuing the medications may be difficult. In contrast, some psychiatrists swear by the medications, reporting anecdotal cases of dramatic improvement. Here, as part of our first, second and third opinion series we provide three takes on the question: Are SSRIs good or evil?
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