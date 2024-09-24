We are incredibly grateful for our subscribers and readers.

We are humbled by the numbers of subscribers and for the intelligent, thought-provoking, and (overwhelmingly) kind and good humored comments on the posts. More and more people are submitting essays to us and the site seems to be evolving into the resource and community that we had hoped it would.

We plan to keep doing what we think we do best: “showcasing a range of ideas and opinions about all things bio-medicine.” We also hope to throw some new things into the mix.

Our “letter to the editor” idea is beginning to shape. Here, people with important points to make about articles, who have taken the time to write a letter to the editor, one which the journal had declined to publish, are welcome to submit their letter to us and we will try to give it a home on Sensible Medicine.

Another thing we would like to do is offer a little extra to those subscribers who have chosen to pay for their subscription. This generosity is gracious and appreciated and really stimulates us to work harder to make Sensible Medicine great. (We do still all have busy day jobs.)

So, below, for paid subscribers, ask us anything!

We will answer these questions on a podcast in the coming weeks. We will read questions and will try not to dodge any of them. You can address the questions to one or all of us.

Again. Thanks so much. Looking forward to another great year.

Share

Photo By Adi Goldstein