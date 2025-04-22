In the coming weeks Vinay, John, and I (Adam) will be getting together in person. We are meeting to work on what we think will be some really valuable Sensible Medicine content.

Since we will have some time together, we thought it would be a good time to gather some more questions to answer. Same rules as last time: the comments are open to all paid subscribers to pose questions. Ask anything and we promise to take a swing at any and all questions.

Photo Credit: Ilkka Kärkkäinen