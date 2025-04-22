In the coming weeks Vinay, John, and I (Adam) will be getting together in person. We are meeting to work on what we think will be some really valuable Sensible Medicine content.
Since we will have some time together, we thought it would be a good time to gather some more questions to answer. Same rules as last time: the comments are open to all paid subscribers to pose questions. Ask anything and we promise to take a swing at any and all questions.
Photo Credit: Ilkka Kärkkäinen
Will Vinay please read the following two Pfizer covid vaccine trial audit reports and then write on how concerning he finds the reported anomalies to be? Many serious issues in the publicy-available raw data have been described. These include clear evidence of widespread unblinding, suppression of serious adverse events, imbalanced testing, questionable laboratory practices, a bait-and-switch of what product they actually tested versus what was authorized, imbalanced comorbidities, an unnatural time distribution of deaths, potential neglect of a cardiovascular death signal, gross data manipulation, and a host of other anomalies. I believe our new FDA comissioner urgently needs to review these analyses. Please seriously appraise these. Some authors are willing to submit something to Sensible Medicine as well.
https://openvaet.substack.com/p/pfizerbiontech-c4591001-trial-audit
https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/anomalous-patterns-of-mortality-and
A nice summary and comments of NNT/ NNS for presumed “best practice “ issues: statins for primary prevention; reducing goal BP from 140to120; screening; reducing goal A1C in various popular etc. Thanx.