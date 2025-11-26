Ask Us Anything III
As we head into the holiday season, it seems time for another AUA. Same rules as before:
This is a thank you to our paid subscribers, so comments here are limited to them.
We’ll close the comment section after a day or two so we have a manageable number of questions to answer.
We will answer, to the best of our abilities, each and every question! Try to avoid really personal medical questions, and please be succinct.
We will answer the questions on upcoming (dedicated) podcast(s).
Thank you for providing this opportunity.
How is the calcium score (of around 10) taken into consideration when trying to "predict" or manage the probability of heart disease within very fit individuals (body builder) with "high" cholesterol who have a family history of heart disease? Thank you!
Thank you, thank you. Could you review influenza vaccine literature?? Also, if you haven’t already read it, please read the doctors opinion in the AA big book. Sorry I keep harping on this but once you read that, I’ll think you will understand how we Physicians need to push all patients towards 12 step program for addictions especially when giving them GLP one receptor agonist. Thank you.