3h

I suspect the decrease in prestige and focus on algorithmic medicine (monkey medicine) and takeover of hospitals by non medical admin (even 30 years ago staff cafeterias still existed, conditions for medical students have deteriorated significantly at my hospital in the past 20 years)... has contributed to my peers' reluctance to invest in a career that is less respected than it used to be, and who are given less privileges/resources than they used to. My gut is that people are more prepared to sacrifice to become part of a special elite, and the downside of the egalitarian turn is that the sacrifice isn't worth it if no-one respects us anyway. Brain surgeon is still an elite title and there isn't a shortage of wannabe neurosurgeons here. If work isn't valued by society, if you want people to make onerous sacrifices without compensation, then we will withdraw and look for meaning outside of work.

I'm not explaining myself very well, but I do think there is a consequence to removing doctors from the pedestal, and that has in part contributed to a reduction in job satisfaction, and a search for life satisfaction outside of work.

Of course others may not feel this way at all, and it all may be down to the evils of the EMR (I'm frankly appalled at the level of documentation that is the norm) and regulatory oppression!

Well written. Sending to my second year med student dtr. I hope she can find joy and meaning in a career in medicine. Working inpatient for almost 30 years now (not as an MD), there have definitely been challenges as a parent (missing holidays, school events etc). But I look back on my career and do cherish the privilege ive had to help people.

