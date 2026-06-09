Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Adam Cifu, MD's avatar
Adam Cifu, MD
6h

So good. We joked about this article over breakfast this morning.

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TOB
10h

Gary Schwitzer used to critique papers at MedPageToday; now he's on Substack, so I'm sure he'd accept a paycheck from NYT if they were wise enough to take your advice. One thing that seems missing (haven't looked at the actual paper yet) is any measure of how much time (if any) the fathers spend with their children. That would have the same issues you already pointed out, but without that as a factor, I don't even understand what claim the author is making--that getting someone pregnant is neuroprotective?

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