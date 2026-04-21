Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Chad Raymond's avatar
Chad Raymond
6h

It can be useful to ask an AI system follow-up questions like "What recently published studies contradict this conclusion?"

I try to teach my undergraduate students never to blindly accept whatever initial answer they get from whatever source they stumble across. Unfortunately most choose not to exert the minimal effort this requires. I dread encountering physicians who might have managed to get through medical school this way.

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George's avatar
George
9h

Case in point: I asked the same question of 2 different med AI programs and one cited evidence from 2017 or earlier; the other was updated appropriately. Check the sources.

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