Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Bobby Scott, MD's avatar
Bobby Scott, MD
5h

Great post as always!

Regarding the ethics of placebo-controlled surgical trials, I’m generally comfortable with them when true equipoise exists and a sham control is necessary to answer the question.

And it’s always possible that patients in the placebo arm may actually end up better off. That seems to be what we’re seeing here—84% of patients in the placebo arm were still satisfied at 10 years.

The key, of course, is that the risks of the sham procedure are minimized and clearly understood, since the ethical bar is understandably higher than in most drug trials.

These participants and researchers have done an enormous service to future patients.

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MW10's avatar
MW10
3hEdited

Just a quick comment about the tag line, the arthroscopic partial meniscectomy described in the study is not a “meniscus repair,” which would be a procedure that attempts to preserve and not remove meniscus (shown to lead to higher rates of arthritis). Orthopedic literature across the board is pretty weak for the difficulties alluded to regarding “sham” surgery. It’s tough to get people to sign up for something like that. You’ll also inherently get a patient population more genuinely open to all alternatives. Many orthopedic surgeons routinely use studies like this one to counsel patients about the efficacy of meniscectomy in arthritic knees, which in good trials is almost always not better than PT at mid-term outcomes. The surgery is effective at relieving mechanical symptoms (popping and clicking), but we know removing meniscus leads to degenerative changes, so it’s almost intuitive that the mensicectomy arm had higher progression of degenerative changes. The balance is the competing goals of short term symptomatic relief versus the long term risk of arthritis when unstable meniscal tears are “cleaned out.” Part of the issue is the culture around orthopedic surgery, both with surgeons who like operating and can rationalize these surgeries because they have patients who are helped by them (and it helps the surgeons because productivity is usually tied in some way to reimbursement), and also patients who think that orthopedic surgery is a cure-all and aren’t willing to do things like shed some weight or actually commit to a therapy regimen.

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