When Marty Makary and Vinay Prasad became leaders at FDA, many pundits worried they would damage public health. Both had “anti-vax” tendencies, went the narrative.

Adam and I knew that was not true. Well, yesterday, FDA published a video on X and YouTube where they updated the public on SARS-CoV2 vaccine status.

We learned from their public conversation that the purported anti-vaxxers had approved a brand new COVID vaccine from Moderna for patients at high risk of complications.

But. But. They also “convinced” the company to perform a proper placebo-controlled RCT for the vaccine in patients age 50-65 this year.

We have not had a proper COVID therapy RCT in many years. I guess it took new leadership to induce companies to properly study their new vaccine.

Some Sensible Medicine readers may criticize the approval of a new vaccine. Vinay said during the discussion that it was trialed against the old Moderna vaccine. I agree that is less than ideal, but this summer we will get the placebo-controlled trial in “lower-risk” adults.

And that is big….we will learn so much from that trial: efficacy, safety, frequency of COVID hospitalizations in the placebo arm, for instance.

Finally, they also answered many other questions such as, the role of the FDA, the all-important benefit/harm ratio of medical interventions, and the crucial need for shared decisions between clinician and patient.

The video on YouTube is just an audio. The link on X includes a video (but does not embed on Substack.)

I am excited and optimistic about the new leadership at FDA. They speak with clarity, humility and in a language the general public can understand. The transparency will begin to restore some of the lost trust. Good on them.

JMM

Unsolicited advice: get someone tougher in the device division. My gosh, it’s too lax.