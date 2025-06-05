Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Askins's avatar
J Askins
18h

The FDA Direct “podcast” conversations have been great and are a welcome change. But dissatisfaction with leadership is not simply a vaxx vs anti-vaxx argument. The problem is the mRNA platform being referred to and promoted as a “vaccine” rather than the Gene Therapy Products that they are. One only needs to consider DOSE, DISTRIBUTION, and DURATION (of action) to understand the problem of these drugs being used to create an immune response. What is the quantity (dose) of the faux spike protein created by a person’s cells? No one knows. What is the duration of action of the faux spike protein? Reported now to be months to perhaps 1-2 years. Distribution? Lipid nanoparticles carry the mRNA everywhere in the body. The mRNA products are genetic drugs and should undergo the appropriate testing rigor reserved for gene therapy products, not the more lax vaccine testing protocols. They should not be referred to as “vaccines” which provides them an innocence connotation they have not earned or deserve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
David AuBuchon's avatar
David AuBuchon
18h

"we will learn so much from that trial: efficacy, safety, frequency of COVID hospitalizations in the placebo arm, for instance."

Sorry, this just isn't true. People should especially know better after the available auditing of the seminal trials have shown such clear signs of extensive fraud. Pfizer's trial has received much more attention than Moderna's (1). If Prasad of all people doesn't get wise to the fraud during his tenure, then I see little hope for modern medicine.

The industry is full of hopelessly bad actors and no amount of getting them to do more "science-like activities" will eliminate the fraud. At minimum, total raw data transparency is needed. Yet you can still do plenty of fraud even in that scenario. I side with Peter Gotzsche. Industry should not conduct their own trials, patents need to basically be ended, and a completely non-profit system needs to be established (2). It's not even a question of feasibility. A bird in the bush is worth more than a hundred dead birds in the hand. And it is feasible. All it requires is buy-in. And buy-in is obtained by universal recognition of the irresolvable inability of industry to not commit fraud. And universal recognition can be obtained by Makary and Prasad making sure full formal audits of the two seminal covid vax trials take place, laying bare the fact that the "highest-quality" science we have is in fact disgustingly unacceptable.

(1)

Many serious issues in the publicy-available raw data have been described. These include clear evidence of widespread unblinding, suppression of serious adverse events, imbalanced testing, questionable laboratory practices, a bait-and-switch of what product they actually tested versus what was authorized, imbalanced comorbidities, an unnatural time distribution of deaths, potential neglect of a cardiovascular death signal, gross data manipulation, and a host of other anomalies.

https://openvaet.substack.com/p/pfizerbiontech-c4591001-trial-audit

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/anomalous-patterns-of-mortality-and

https://modarnlife.substack.com/p/at-investigators-discretion

(2)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5817403/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6084335/

https://multipolar-magazin.de/artikel/never-trust-trials?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture