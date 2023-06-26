Sensible Medicine

Tall Chick
Jun 26, 2023

I literally cannot live without my HRT. I was hospitalized twice for suicidal ideation in menopause with never ever having had any such problems before. I can sleep. I don’t have debilitating anxiety. I want to have sex with my husband. I feel GREAT. I will take this quality of life any day over living to 100 and feeling like dog poop. I get a pellet of low doses of estrogen and testosterone, plus take oral progesterone. Pray to God I never have to stop.

Jim Ryser
Jun 26, 2023

Advertising medication on TV commercials is a crime. It turns non experts into their own doctor, and we all know that “He who acts as his own doctor has a fool for a patient!”

