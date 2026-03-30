Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Plunkett's avatar
Michael Plunkett
5h

Really good. Isn’t it remarkable what money can buy? It can corrupt the most honest of physician researchers. Watchman has been around for 20 years and they’re still trying to justify it.

Reply
Share
James H. Stein, MD's avatar
James H. Stein, MD
4h

As our friend and brilliant methodologist Sanjay Kaul: commented elsewhere “Good trial design balances feasibility with rigor; when it’s designed to deliver a win, it signals more about clever protocol writing and trial design than breakthrough efficacy.” I am ashamed of the NEJM for publishing a paper on a study as flawed as this one - all the points you made, but especially, excluding protocol related bleeding, open label design, the excess of people with PAF who statistically did much better with OAC, and not required the authors to discuss the excess of strokes and the details of the non-inferiority bounds, as you laid out. Gregory M. Marcus's editorial was an insightful breath of fresh air and I highly recommend it.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture