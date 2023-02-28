A screening test is meant to find a disease in a person who has no symptoms. The intent of screening is to improve outcomes for the person, improved as compared to the outcome he would have had if you waited for him to develop symptoms.

I’ve been giving talks about screening tests for decades. My lectures have evolved as our data has matured and as I have gained experience as a general internist. However, some version of this slide has always been included.

Five bullet points. Endless complexity. Here is an attempt to unpack this slide.