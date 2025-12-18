Sensible Medicine

Sheila Crook-Lockwood
5h

Thank you for this essay. I agree completely. Also, I am very envious that Dr. Cifu was able to attend the Overdiagnosis conference!

Nabeela
10h

This is a much needed discussion, I really like the idea of considering a continuum of ideas. Medicine frequently frames illness and treatment as a battleground, it's the way Medical Professionals are taught to see things, which then overflows into the way things are discussed. Encouraged by industry to divide the people who look for more intervention from those who are concerned about the potential harms of: tests, treatments and procedures. The research shows there is a lot of: bullying in medicine, group think and epistemic corruption to name a few areas of concern. Finding ways to discuss areas of disagreement without "ego driven and disruptive attitudes that pose a risk...to patients" (BMJ Nov 2018), is a big ask in this environment. It's well past time for some introspection and opening of minds and hearts. Thank you for these great ideas.

