Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SAMUEL POLLOCK JR's avatar
SAMUEL POLLOCK JR
4h

Science vs. Industry. Keep it up John.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Newman's avatar
David Newman
2hEdited

Wonderful, important examination. LAAC should henceforth be relegated to enrollment in randomized trials by advocates who feel they can narrow the population or improve the device to show benefit. Think so? Prove it. Until then no gizmo idolatry, no smoke and mirrors, and no

LAACs. Just sober appraisal of the data. Like this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture