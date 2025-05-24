Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
8m

Thank you doctor! I'm a fan of aviation mishap reports and analysis on YouTube. There are many of them, involving both commercial and private flights. The causes (as in medicine I suppose) are usually a cascade of events, including of course weather, which isn't always perfectly predictable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture