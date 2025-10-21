Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie's avatar
Melanie
11h

I am not a healthcare professional. This article reminded me of an experience 30 years ago that changed how I participate in my own healthcare.

Twenty weeks pregnant and with a healthy toddler at home, unbeknownst to me my doctor ordered a “triple screen” blood test. I received an urgent phone call telling me to come in to the office to learn the results which were communicated like this: an increased risk of Downs and spina bifida. That’s it. When I pressed for more information I was told that the risk was that of a 35 year old woman, though I was 32. How on earth is this helpful information? Also I was told, at this point, the only way to know for sure was to have an amniocentesis which of course would risk the baby’s life for 24-48 hours. But now, with the concern placed in my head, it couldn’t be removed. It seemed necessary to know one way or the other, considering the impact on our toddler but also how we would better prepare our lives. And I didn’t want the remainder of the pregnancy to be anxiety-ridden for the baby—better to know than wonder.

This, after an uneventful first pregnancy and birth—not even an ultrasound.

I had the amnio.

For 30 years, every time I find myself on the bridge I was driving over when I saw the dash clock indicating the amnio risk period has passed and felt the baby kicking, I remember. I remember the unnecessary angst that unnecessary test caused.

I no longer consent to medical tests, for myself or those in my care, unless and until I understand their purpose and possible outcomes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ruth Fisher's avatar
Ruth Fisher
13h

Brilliant!

When you consider the the way most social media works -- pulling bits of information from richer contexts, stripping them of that context, and throwing them all out there for others to mix and match with other "decontextualized" bits of information -- I'd say the same phenomenon is happening in all arenas of society, not just healthcare. And just as you say, it's leading to conflict, rather than synergy. In fact, the purpose of so many seems to be to sow discord, not empathy or cooperation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture