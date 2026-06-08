Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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JDM's avatar
JDM
2h

A great post about a well done study. The take-home point that the results of RCTs apply to only those patients who are most like patients in the trial is the most important.

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Louisa Nicola's avatar
Louisa Nicola
2h

An important reminder that treatment effects are not universally transferable across populations. TRACK showed that despite a higher baseline cardiovascular risk, low dose rivaroxaban provided no reduction in ischemic events and increased major bleeding in advanced CKD. This underscores the importance of treatment effect heterogeneity and validating benefit through dedicated randomized trials.

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