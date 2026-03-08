Sensible Medicine

You can change the light bulb all you want, but you still have a broken lamp. Ask why America is so sick instead of finding ways to feed the beast.

So much low-hanging fruit left unpicked; e.g. , 1) over-utilization of expensive diagnostic tests; 2) default use of costly pharmaceuticals with limited justification; 3) the cost multiplier of “defensive medicine” ; 4) low quality of medical education resulting in diagnostic timidity and imprecision of therapeutics; 5) the inherent conflict of interest in university-based clinics where specialists and treatments are based on loyalty to the system rather than the best interests of the patient; 6) the perverse incentives of fee-for-service medicine; 7) the perverse disincentives of capitated health care. Many more can and should be listed.

