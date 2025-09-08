Sensible Medicine

I expect lipid drugs provide little benefit in this group as well. Also these facilities sometimes charge more as more meds are managed. So cost are higher for less benefits. My father was fainting for low BP and we had to ask the doctor to stop BP meds while doctor was blaming water intake.

I am a PT. I see this all the time in my patients. I call it the over medicalization of the elderly. I have a friend, 94, and she gets all the screening. Carotid arteries, bone density etc. I ask myself, to what end? If we all of a sudden found her bone density at risk, would you treat that? She has kidney issues, has survived cancer two times, is on synthetic hormone replacement (might be the best thing she ever did for herself), insulin and is sharp as a tack. What will be her downfall I have no idea because she is organized, independent and all there. So to screen this person is a waste of medical dollars and doesn't credit her with a lifestyle that has lead to solid bones at 94 and carotid arteries that are open and clear. But her docs keep medicalizing her. And it's more and more for her to drive. Then add the phone refilling of meds that the VA relies on which is stupid. If you aren't there to answer and know what meds you need, it's incorrect. Again costing more money and stress in a 94 yo rules follower! Drives me nuts! My MIL went "Barbara Bush" and stopped medical care. She lived life and did her routines and any medical care they would have shoved on her wouldn't have saved her at 90 from passing. Good for her!

