Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Marine, MD's avatar
Joseph Marine, MD
3h

Very helpful analysis. I am not sure I agree with the premise that "avoiding an urgent revascularization is a positive..." The premise of the trial rests on the idea that an "urgent" percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is dramatically different that an "elective" PCU. In the first place, as you show, most of the "urgent" PCIs in the medical therapy arm were driven by subjective symptoms rather than any objective evidence of clinical harm. In the FAME-2 trial, then, the authors are proposing that doing elective PCI in 100% of patients with FFR<0.80 is clinical valuable because it prevents doing "urgent" PCI in 15% of them otherwise (the difference in "urgent" PCI between intervention [10%] and medical therapy [25%] arms. If one ignores the distinction between "elective" and "urgent" PCI, the proposition is absurd.

The fallacy here I believe is classifying a medical intervention as a "therapy" in one arm and an "adverse event" in the other arm. This methodology plainly stacks the deck in favor of the intervention. They made the same error in the EARLY AS trial.

Can you image if EPs did a trial of catheter ablation for asymptomatic AF and randomized half to ablation and half to medical therapy and then considered ablation for symptomatic AF in follow-up to be an endpoint? Of course catheter ablation would "win." I think we would all recognize this thinking as fallacious.

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

..."one group got fixed; one group got tablets."...and in the end, not one person was healed because whatever is causing the stenosis or blockages will never be addressed. The root causes of these problems are ignored by doctors and that is a crime. Then again, it is because they have no clue.

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture