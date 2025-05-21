Do read Adam Cifu’s column this morning on the new leadership at FDA.
Yesterday’s NEJM article by Prasad and Makary was excellent. It’s rational, calm, and their call for evidence is welcome. Always remember: established makers of drugs and devices overflow with funds. They can and will fund trials—if required.
I attach the Town Hall video posted yesterday. It’s excellent. As always, when Vinay lectures, it is a tour de force of critical appraisal. He even got in his trademark, “ergo…”
It’s also a real thrill to know that Sensible Medicine has such close ties to FDA leadership.
I am encouraged by the FDA Direct podcast as one avenue for transparency from FDA. I feel like my “friends and colleagues” that I trusted during the pandemic are now in leadership roles that will improve government policies (Dr Makary and Dr Prasad—I followed them on YouTube early on—I was immediately skeptical of the “vaccine”)
I’m grateful to see some common sense in all of this chaff that our gov throws out in exchange for money.