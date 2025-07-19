Sensible Medicine

Gene
6h

As an Emergency Physician for almost 30 years, I have heard both sides of this discussion for decades. We don’t have the liberty of patient fasting and intubate ad nauseum in the most dire of circumstances. I have seen the anesthesiologist cancel surgery generously in the silliest of circumstances for a glass of water. A full meal and such I agree with you only for your control and comfort. But, I must say after hundreds of thousands patient encounters, intubating through the brutane era to the rapid sequence with video. After performing my own real time case study analysis for 30 years, I have never had an aspiration. This includes blood, food, gsw, and any foreign object you can conjure up. I find their position amusing at best. My 2 cents.

Peaches LeToure
3h

Speaking of nuance, perhaps one needs to consider what type of elective surgery, how long the wait to re-schedule, the consequences of delaying the surgery, the medical status of the patient, and the facility within which the procedure is being done. There are a lot of moving parts.

I remove wisdom teeth in my office under IV anesthesia. We are rural and the nearest "hospital" is 10 miles up the road. The next nearest "hospital" is an hour away. If we need a true place of higher level of care, that is a 2 and a half hour drive. Considering that I have almost zero external support and that 99.99% of the time what I do can hardly be considered life saving, I have a very, very low threshold for canceling cases where the patient is not NPO for at least 6 hours. But I also have the luxury of saying to them that we can proceed with local anesthesia only or we can re-schedule in just a week or two when you follow directions.

Considering another scenario, a patient might be scheduled for tumor removal in a large center with oodles of support. Perhaps that patient had their latte 3 hours before their surgery. Perhaps postponement might make a huge difference in their outcome. That might be a circumstance where the anesthesiologist would recommend proceeding. There has to be nuance in the decision to proceed or not.

