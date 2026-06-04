Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Mary Braun Bates, MD's avatar
Mary Braun Bates, MD
9h

This is all the rage among the wellness industry. A thyroid above 1.5, a high uric acid without gout, a low ferritin without anemia, a detectable TPO w normal TSH are all sub-optimal states that can be treated for a low monthly subscription fee. Sorry to see a professional society has jumped on this wellness influencer trend. It is much easier to blame my overall not feeling well on my low ferritin than on the fact that I get 2,000 steps / day and eat pop tarts for every meal.

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Heather S's avatar
Heather S
7h

You really can’t go by the ferritin alone anyway because it is elevated in inflammatory conditions. The art of medicine is being able to synthesize multiple input points, including symptoms or lack thereof.

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