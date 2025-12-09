Sensible Medicine

Gimpygoddess
1h

At least three women from my graduating medical class left residency in their first or second year to have children and didn’t come back. There should be a path for them to function in a role similar to physician assistants. That doesn’t involve completing an entire residency.

Andrew Hodges, MD
1hEdited

Great article. I practice internal medicine in a rural area. Reimbursements are, indeed, at an all-time low; you have to “minor” in computer programming to handle the emr system; your notes are written for lawyers and insurance execs and not yourself. The cost of overhead has significantly increased, bc McDonald’s and Hobby Lobby are hiring at better wages than the regional average for medical assistants.

I love primary care; my goal is to be the best diagnostician as I can be. But the work is insurmountable a lot of the time, so I’m used to it piling up on me. Rather than burning the midnight oil, I have learned to be ok with unfinished work.

After all, no doctor on his/her deathbed has said, “I wish I could have seen one more patient.” It’s usually, “I should have spent more time with my family.”

