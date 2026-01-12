Three facts: high blood pressure is one of the most important risks to good health and nutrition is a key component in causing and treating high blood pressure.

High blood pressure also disproportionately affects groups of people—especially susceptible are non-hispanic black individuals.

Since nutrition is causal, nutritional intervention might be a reasonable idea.

JAMA has published the results of the GoFresh randomized trial of a DASH-patterned grocery intervention in 180 individuals from a low-income neighborhood in Boston.

One group received 12 weeks of home-delivered DASH-patterned groceries designed in consultation with dieticians. The other group received a DASH brochure and $500 every four weeks intended for self-directed grocery shopping.

The primary outcome was a change in office-measured systolic BP at 3 months.

The trial had very strict entry criteria including being a self-identified African American or Black person, having a SBP of 120 to 150 mmHg and a diastolic BP less than 100 mmHg and living in a Boston neighborhood with poor access to grocery stores. You also could not be on a BP or diabetes medicine nor have an elevated HbA1c. The mean age and BP of trial participants were 48 years and 130 mm Hg.

The “Positive” Result

At 3 months, the mean SBP (primary outcome) changed by −5.7 mm Hg in the DASH group and −2.3 mm Hg in the self-directed group. The difference in changes, −3.4 mm Hg; 95% CI, −5.9 to −0.8 mm Hg; P = .009)

That’s the good news. The difference made it over the bar of statistical significance. The authors noted that the effect was greater in older people, which was true, but there were only 15 older people of 180.

The bad news was that nothing else good happened. After the 3-month intervention, the differences went away by 6 months. There were also no significant improvements in BMI or glucose control, and only modest effects on cholesterol.

To the authors credit, they present the screened to enrolled numbers. They screened 5500 people to enroll 180.

Comments

Both the authors and editorialist spent a great deal of effort on the components of the DASH intervention.

Two specific criticisms raised by the editorialist were that the authors used the older low-fat DASH diet but recent studies have suggested that the Mediterranean-style DASH diets higher in unsaturated fat or plant protein performed better. The trial intervention also did not include enough undersconsumed quality foods—such as minimally processed fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, plant oils, plain yogurt, and fish.

Another problem was the $1100 per month cost of the intervention—which is about $1090 more than a generic BP pill.

Then there is the matter of how robust of an endpoint are two measures of office-based BP. Most recent BP trials use ambulatory BP.

The Bigger Issues

The AHA and Harvard supported the work. The trial looked like a huge effort performed by many motivated people. I don’t criticize any of the people involved.

But I wonder about the value in spending this much time and effort on such an intervention. You screen more than 5000 and with immense effort in 180 people you show that you can lower SBP by 3 mmHg for only 3 months.

I am not a policy expert but I can’t see how such a resource-intensive intervention could ever be scaled to large diverse populations. And if this was the prior, why should such a trial ever have been conducted?

While there are substantial disparities of health outcomes amongst poor and rich people in the US, I am not sure the medical establishment has the remedy.

Medicine excels when we treat individuals with problems. We are quite good at that. Medicine also has pills for high blood pressure that cost $4 per month. If SBP is your goal, that’s hard to beat.

In my opinion, the remedy for the substantial gaps in health outcomes in this country lie far upstream from modern medicine. I see the solutions as societal and political—not medical.

You may disagree. If so, please subscribe and leave a comment.