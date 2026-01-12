Sensible Medicine

ADWH
1h

This is fine for someone with the time and means to eat that way. It is a privilege, and I say this as someone who is privileged. I also grew up in a state with a lot of food deserts. My husband’s small home town had a mom and pop type gas station store and a Dollar General as grocery options. The nearest true grocery store was 25 minutes away. People want to solve health issues with food…the very first thing to do is to address food deserts and access to healthy options. We are lucky that we live within 10 minutes of three major grocery retailers, a super Walmart and Target, and 20 minutes from a Whole Foods. We also have access to a farmer’s market in the warmer months. Eating well costs money, though. I understand why people take a pill instead.

Monica Rockwell
1h

Interesting. I’ve wondered about the long-term impact of a sustained public health campaign around healthful eating and exercise and building out our communities to support that. In addition, offering health coaching to targeted populations. I can agree that the solution lies only partly with the medical establishment. I’m not sure the fact that some older drugs are cheap should be the bellwether of what solutions we pursue.

