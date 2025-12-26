Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Regina's avatar
Regina
5hEdited

Bean from Pritzker also did a fantastic take on Match Day, set to "Matchmaker" from Fiddler on the Roof. She and classmates have too much talent!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randy Bickle's avatar
Randy Bickle
8h

A nice finish to the year. All were enjoyable and look forward to 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture