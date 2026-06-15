Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Charlie Silver's avatar
Charlie Silver
9h

Great column! My initial reaction was that all procedures should be subjected to RTCs. But are there procedures that cannot be evaluated this way? If so, what are their features? I also keep wondering why insurers pay doctors for delivering treatments whose efficacy is unproven. When they stop paying, doctors' practices will turn on a dime.

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Robert H Lopez-Santini's avatar
Robert H Lopez-Santini
9h

A very dear and wise man always said “ The patient died in electrolyte balance “

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