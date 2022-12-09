Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Anita Mitchell's avatar
Anita Mitchell
Dec 9, 2022

The ability to hold great quantities of knowledge makes you a book.

The ability to process all the above knowledge, put it to use wisely, eflectively, imbue it with compassion, makes you a healer or physician. You are also a remarkable writer.🏆

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Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
Dec 9, 2022

I loved this & didn’t think anything nerdy!

Does that make me one? HA!

I studied medicine because I love it; but with no intent to enter the medical field.

Sometimes this is a blessing because I am able to understand things & sometimes a curse because of things I still don’t understand.

I just keep reading & learning though...

Thanks for all your contributions to deep & personal subjects!

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