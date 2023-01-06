Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
Jan 6, 2023

The only advantage to have been born with chronic health issues that were supposed to shorten my life is KNOWING that Osler was correct when stating “the best way to live happily is to develop a terminal disease and then take care of it”. It’s not an exact quote nor am I positive that Osler said it, but here I am at 57 - and thrilled that I will continue to die living rather than live dying.

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Charlotte Norris's avatar
Charlotte Norris
Jan 6, 2023

Great piece! It takes me back to my days in nursing school when I diagnosed myself as being pregnant, though I had been celibate for almost a year. But all the other signs lined up perfectly! So strange.

As a retired nurse I see how much my life with sick and dying people has enriched my own experience of aging. I’m very grateful for pain free days, and I call on my memories of people suffering chronic pain to keep me strong when pain threatens to overwhelm me. I saw first hand the kind of courageous benevolence some people carried with them into the most horrendous illnesses. They were and are my best teachers. It’s very hard being human, but having had a career that let me be close to all kinds of people dealing with illness and dying makes the struggles more bearable.

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