Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Tim Connolly's avatar
Tim Connolly
Jan 20, 2023

Thank you for your writing. I’ve followed you for several years now and you are a singular voice filled with compassion. Not that you are the only one but that you bring a unique perspective, kindness and grace to this somewhat cold and brutal healthcare table. Can I mention financial empathy? This behemoth System batters patients with its money club when we are at our most vulnerable and the people who do it have no agency or relationship with us. Doctors unwittingly push the boulders down the hill and the billing folks, thousands of them with endless tools resources and weapons that brutalize patients take over. Doctors may think they know what we’re going through but as your colleague the ophthalmologist found out after his heart attack you can’t know until you’ve been victimized yourself.

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Ruth Butros's avatar
Ruth Butros
Jan 20, 2023

I won't bore anyone with the details, but am dealing with the awfulness of my mom's "discharge to rehab" at present. For a doctor, or anyone in the U.S. giving advice to elderly parents, advise them 'do anything you can to KEEP YOUR HOME and use up your savings for in home care until medicaid takes over' unless there is absolutely no alternative. To be faced with possible end of life in a nursing home or any place that was never home (like unassisted living) is truly heartbreaking for the patient and the family and contributes to depression, hopelessness and anxiety for all of them. Even with a debilitating medical condition, keeping parents together and even just sitting with the parent who is failing, is preferable to many medical interventions. As far as empathy, there's minimal quality of life after a nursing home takes a vacuum cleaner to your bank account.

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