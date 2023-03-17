Sensible Medicine

Linda McConnell
Mar 17, 2023

Parts of this story make me sad because I miss those days when my family physician could and would spend time to connect with me, all of his patients. I wasn't medical record number 8-22865. Medicine has ramped itself up to be a conveyor belt of: In - Assess - Treat - Get 'em out.

I went into hospice nursing because I get to be a nurse again, the kind of nurse I was in school, post graduation, post boards. To stop having the time to talk to my patients, touch them, care for and about them broke my heart. I'm back at the bedside, listening, sitting, teaching, and being present. The only thing I'm really missing now is the curative part of patient care.

I witness more often than not the grace of dying. They get to see all of the cards on the table face up. They have been dealt their hand, but now they can see and choose which cards to play and which cards to discard. Life has stopped dictating time tables, duties, musts. All our lives are spent wondering what life will throw at us tomorrow. Sitting on the edge of our seats just waiting for "it" to happen so we can take measures to cope. Now we know what tomorrow will be and the day after and the day after, and it's all ours.

Pope Francis: Grace is not part of consciousness; it is the amount of light in our souls, not knowledge nor reason.

barbara ford
Mar 17, 2023

Angels among us, even (or especially?) unto death.

(Your insight makes me think you are one, too!)

