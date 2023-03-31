Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
Mar 31, 2023

Loved how your mentors helped you become a better you! I’ve been blessed to have several different mentors over the course of my life, but not more colorful than my late sponsor Jerry Campbell. The man got sober while he was on death row in Canada in 1963 for the murder of his wife, in a drunken black out. He was eventually paroled based on a technicality, and asked never to return to Canada again. I met him in 1999 and he guided my own sobriety for 20 years. He also helped shape my career, but he never really knew that... He was very old-school in his approach to sobriety, and I was able to combine his wisdom with treatment protocols that allowed me to help a great many people. I will never forget him; the man, with a seventh grade education, and a checkered past who became a lifesaver.

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Karen Morris's avatar
Karen Morris
Mar 31, 2023

Failing, but proceeding. Maybe that is one of the best experiences for a doctor.

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