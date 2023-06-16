Sensible Medicine

Linda McConnell
Jun 16, 2023

Thank you Dr. Cifu. This paper rings 2 bells for me.

1 - I left my doctor I had seen for 20 years because of several different reasons, but the biggest reason is no one took the time to get to know my personality and work with it. One day one of his staff said something so insulting and insensitive I never went back. She had known me for 20 years also. I just assumed, despite my longevity with him, my absence wouldn't be given a second thought. Maybe it is and maybe it isn't.

2- In hospice the PCP usually gives the hospice medical director full care of the patient because hospice is such a specialty. Because of that I didn't think the PCP, despite giving up total care of the patient, would care if I called him/her about the death of his/her patient. I assumed that each PCP has so many patients that come and go through his/her revolving door one patient wouldn't be missed. I hear you, doctor, say that there is a very good chance the patient's PCP does think about him/her despite leaving their care.

Because of this sharing I will be more sensitive and keep that PCP in the loop of his/her patient's death. Maybe that one patient was the one that caused that doctor's sleepless nights.

Thank you.

One After 909
Jun 16, 2023

Wonderful post. In 2008, after 25 years, I retired from my ID/HIV Office Practice in 2008 to devote the last 10 years of my career to full-time inpatient Critical Care and ID. I handed off most of my patients to the younger ID doc hired to take my place. My patients were sad.

In the proceeding 25 years I rarely was "fired" and when few of the patients let me know what they thought of me and my style.

During those years I kept a manila-folder labeled "Me File". It it I tossed every good or bad in-writing comment - greeting cards, Member Services complaints, lawsuit notices, patient telephone messages slips. Some of it was inpatient as well. When EPIC came around and the messages came across electronically I printed and saved them.

When I finally fully left clinical practice I brought all that material home - by then it was overflowing 10 inches thick and few years after that I sifted through it. Going through the all that material was a very profound experience. I'd see a name and my heart would begin to pound. I remembered most of those patients, especially the withering 4 page letter that criticized everything about me except my footwear. After 35 years that was one of about 10 negative encounters.

Although the positive "thank yous" were satisfying, it was the far-outnumbered which bothered me the most. In 35 years I never got used to the hard fact that not everyone is going to like me.

I think I thought of Medicine as somewhat of a Holy calling. I was honored and humbled that someone would put their faith and trust of their, or their family member's, corporal beings in me.

It was exhilarating, and frightening, and what I miss most about practicing medicine.

