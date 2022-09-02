Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
Sep 2, 2022

Firstly, thank you for your lovely write up here. I enjoyed reading it.

I used to be a nurse in an orthopedic surgical practice, many many years ago.

Every patient is different. Yes, we have to treat all of them differently

Now I will just toss my three cents in.

I am going to a medical practice of MDs and NPCs. They are all excellent.

Over the years we have had male docs and NPs but at present the practice comprises of

all women. Men, as patients, do come to this office.

I have been going to this practice for 30+ years, I am 67

One excellent change over the past 10 years is the questionaire form we are asked to fill out

Of course this is not a requirement, but sometimes patients think of things and write them down

There are a few "fill in the blank" "I feel______ when" and also the lists of complaints since the last visit, what has improved. pain assessment questions. and mental check lists

All of these are pretty good. There is even a picture of the body that you can circle parts that hurt, bother you,

The medical practitioner can make an over view before they walk into the room.

Some patients take longer than others.

I know your days are long.

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Doug Bogan's avatar
Doug Bogan
Sep 2, 2022

Tasty food for thought. Thank you. As a practicing out of network dentist, I don’t face a lot of the externally imposed pressures you do. Nonetheless, many times I’m in situations in which my encounters with patients could be more valuable to them and satisfying for me if I had the time to take a breath, ask some versions of the questions you list, and have a useful conversation.

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