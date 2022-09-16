Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Linda Gilbert's avatar
Linda Gilbert
Sep 16, 2022

Do you ever wonder what kind of patients you are? This makes me pause and wonder about my visits with doctors. Am I that dreaded patient?🤔

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Etana Hecht's avatar
Etana Hecht
Sep 16, 2022

That was fascinating and mindful. Thank you!

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