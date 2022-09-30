Sensible Medicine

Randy Bickle
Sep 30, 2022

Again you have struck a strong chord with what I have learned over 30 years of practicing. We may diagnose unusual conditions and treat problems that require traditional and, sometimes, cutting edge treatments but for many, dare I say more than half our patients, a patient and caring time spent does more than any therapy we could offer them. As a teacher and clinician I always have discussions with the medical students and residents about the immense value of knowing the patients and really listening as a form of care. Finally, the one thing I have always told the residents is that if you get one thing from our training (hopefully they get more) it is to not be afraid to tell the patient that you don’t know but you will work to find the answer or get with those that can help. Again thanks for writing about something that truly needs to be remembered.

Patrick Dziedzic
Sep 30, 2022

As a physical therapist I have realized over the years that ignorance and lack of control are significant factors in a person’s problem. Ignorance because people haven’t a clue about how their body works or what it is doing constantly for it to move or just stay alive for that matter. Lack of control, meaning a person no longer trusting or using their body in the desired manner because some pain or disorder is causing them to have limits.

Educating a person how the body part works uncovers the mystery (ignorance) about the problem. Then giving a plan of what can be done to help even if it starts with the phrase “And this is how you’re gonna live with it...”, gives a sense of control so they don’t feel they have to fight their body. This takes time with the patient and usually some human touch to learn the exercise, posture,etc. Wrap all that together and most people will feel some better even if you haven’t changed their anatomy one bit. And if it allows them to live their life better I call that a win.

