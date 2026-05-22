Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
3h

A reread of House of God 30 yrs later still can spark some PTSD and also great memories of those formative times

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William Wilson's avatar
William Wilson
5h

Ah yes, I remember such moments well. I also trained back when God was a baby, and things certainly have changed over the years, not always for the better. I kept my focus on one principle over the years--take care of the patient! This approach has served me well in all clinical environments.

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